× The Carry Out 6-13-17: “Didn’t today’s hearing have the feel of a former senator wanting to come back to his old workplace to brag?”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Cook County Clerk David Orr announcing Chicago property taxes are going up, Sears announcing they are cutting more jobs, an eagle crashing into a Gold Coast hotel, the Chicago Cubs looking to win a game in New York against the Mets, the White Sox playing the O’s at the Rate, the Warriors defeating the Cavs to win the NBA Championship, the Bears holding their mandatory mini-camp this week and a new water park opening on Lake Michigan.

