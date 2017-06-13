× ‘The Blues Brothers’ will kick off free movies in Millennium Park Tuesday

DOWNTOWN — “The Blues Brothers” will kick off this summer’s free movies in Millennium Park.

The popular summer film series will return Tuesday night with the classic 1980 comedy set in Chicago. “The Blues Brothers” screening will follow this weekend’s Chicago Blues Festival and a free show Monday by blues artist Otis Taylor in the park at 201 E. Randolph St.

“The Blues Brothers,” starring Dan Aykroyd as well as the late John Belushi and Carrie Fisher, depicts two musician brothers from Chicago who stage a big gig in a bid to save the Catholic boarding school where they were raised. The movie is rated “R” and runs 2 hours and 12 minutes. The showing will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

