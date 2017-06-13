× #TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey: The E3 video game trade show

It’s Tech Tuesday! As is usually the case, CNET’s Bridget Carey joins Bill and Wendy on the phone.They talk about the E3 video game trade show, a new Xbox, scandals and embarrassment over at Uber, and much more.

