Steve Cochran Full Show 06.13.17: Uncomfortable, required compliments

President Trump is now holding cabinet meetings where everyone has to compliment him and Steve Cochran is going to make the show do the same thing going forward. Mayor Rahm Emanuel swung by with some freshly grown produce from his wife’s garden. Thanks Amy! Tom Shaer from the Cook County Assessors office stopped by to explain our favorite topic…property taxes. And Jim Robenalt joined us to talk about things going on in D.C.