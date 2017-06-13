× ‘Rough Night’ writers Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs: “This really was a dream come true for us”

Writer and director Lucia Aniello and writer and actor Paul W. Downs join Justin to discuss their new comedy, “Rough Night,” which opens in theaters this weekend. Lucia and Paul talk about where the script comes from, why they wanted to write and direct a film, the similarities between digital work and television, making the transition from the stage and television to film, working with such a talented ensemble that includes Kate McKinnon, Ilana Glazer, Jillian Bell and Scarlett Johansson, the challenges of making a comedy with such a large cast, the importance of having good chemistry among the ensemble, the stress and pressure involved in making a movie, the role that improv plays in their lives, being part of such a creative community, what keeps them working together and what they are planning to do next.

