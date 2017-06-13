× Ron Onesti: 27th annual Oakley Avenue Festa Pasta Vino

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by friend of the show, Ron Onesti, to talk about the Oakley Avenue Festa Pasta Vino. The fest is a traditional, old-fashioned Italian block party that’s celebrating its 27th annual running year. They also cover Arcada Theatre’s new speakeasy.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.