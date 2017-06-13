× Roe Conn Show Full Show (6/13/17): Gordon Chang on Dennis Rodman the diplomat, previewing the 2017 DoD Warrior Games, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, June 13th, 2017:

Breakdown and reaction to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ return to the Senate, Gordon Chang breaks down the latest developments in the Korean Peninsula- including Dennis Rodman’s role as a diplomat, the Top Five@5 features all things Jeff Sessions, Fox News’ Gregg Jarrett explains why Sessions’ testimony isn’t as damning as it seems, Navy veteran Ryan Shannon and his service dog Chelsea promote the 2017 DoD Warrior Games in Chicago, Craig Banos from the Wealth Management Group explains bitcoins, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3364899/3364899_2017-06-13-205739.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​ Follow @TheRoeConnShow​

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​