Reporter Jason Grotto on Cook County Property Tax Assessments: "The County's not doing a whole lot to get it right the first time"

Chicago Tribune Reporter Jason Grotto explains the discrepancies in Cook County property tax assessments. This morning, Cook County Assessor Joseph Berrios spokesman Tom Shaer joined the Steve Cochran Show to explain parts of Jason Grotto’s reports that he claims to be incorrect. Jason rebuts those claims here with John.