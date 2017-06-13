× Patti and the Crew Sing their Hearts out with Live Band Karaoke, Cravings on Clark Restaurant Crawl, Paul Farahvar and Charles J Turek | Full Show (June 12th)

We’ve got Live Band Karaoke in studio! The very talented group “Live Band Karaoke” (John Periaswamy, John Miller, Tim Lydon) from Piece Pizza, Hard Rock, and other Chicago hot spots join us live to take listener requests as Patti and the crew sing their hearts out. Then, to tell us about a terrific new Restaurant Crawl with welcome on Robin Hammond from Cravings on Clark. Paul Farahvar and Charles J Turek also join the fun to add their two cents to a multitude of topics… and to sing a little bit of karaoke. All this and more on tonight’s Pretty Late!

