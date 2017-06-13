Navy veteran Ryan Shannon and his support dog Chelsea promote the 2017 Department of Defense Warrior Games in Chicago

Posted 5:00 PM, June 13, 2017, by , Updated at 11:25PM, June 13, 2017

Anna Davlantes, Ryan Shannon, Roe Conn, and Chelsea. (J.Carlin/WGN)

Ryan Shannon is a Navy veteran who was injured in an accident aboard a submarine while on active duty. Ryan and his support dog Chelsea join Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about his involvement in the 2017 Department of Defense Warrior Games, which are taking place in Chicago, May 30th through July 8. Learn more about the Warrior Games!

