Jon Langford and Norbert Putnam: ‘Four Lost Souls’ and legendary studio stories

Friend of the show and punk/alt-country hero Jon Langford stops by the Nocturnal Journal along with legendary Nashville-by way of Muscle Shoals- producer/musician Norbert Putnam. Putnam shares great stories from his time working with the likes of Elvis, Jimmy Buffett and the Neon Philharmonic’s anti-government activist Tupper Saussy, starting Quadrofonic Studios with David Briggs, corralling some of Nashville’s notorious drunks for Joan Baez’s “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down” sessions, and more.

The guys also play a few songs from their upcoming album with their current band, Jon Langford’s Four Lost Souls.