× Gordon Chang on Dennis Rodman’s diplomacy in N. Korea: “He’s the only person in the world who knows Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump”

The author of Nuclear Showdown: North Korea Takes On the World and columnist at The Daily Beast and a contributor at Forbes.com, Gordon Chang joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about Dennis Rodman’s ability to open a diplomatic channel between the White House and North Korea. Chang also talks about N. Korea’s missile capabilities and the timeline for their ability to strike the U.S. with a nuclear weapon.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3364891/3364891_2017-06-13-203431.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​ Follow @TheRoeConnShow​

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​