Gordon Chang on Dennis Rodman’s diplomacy in N. Korea: “He’s the only person in the world who knows Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump”

Posted 4:40 PM, June 13, 2017, by , Updated at 10:58PM, June 13, 2017

Flamboyant former NBA star Dennis Rodman (C) of the US poses with members of his party following his arrival at Pyongyang International Airport on June 13, 2017. Rodman arrived in North Korea on June 13 after saying he wants to "open the door" to the regime and claiming that US President Donald Trump would be pleased with his mission. (KIM WON-JIN/AFP/Getty Images)

The author of Nuclear Showdown: North Korea Takes On the World and columnist at The Daily Beast and a contributor at Forbes.com, Gordon Chang joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about Dennis Rodman’s ability to open a diplomatic channel between the White House and North Korea. Chang also talks about N. Korea’s missile capabilities and the timeline for their ability to strike the U.S. with a nuclear weapon.

