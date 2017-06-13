Gordon Chang on Dennis Rodman’s diplomacy in N. Korea: “He’s the only person in the world who knows Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump”
The author of Nuclear Showdown: North Korea Takes On the World and columnist at The Daily Beast and a contributor at Forbes.com, Gordon Chang joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about Dennis Rodman’s ability to open a diplomatic channel between the White House and North Korea. Chang also talks about N. Korea’s missile capabilities and the timeline for their ability to strike the U.S. with a nuclear weapon.
