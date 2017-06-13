× Andrea Levoff is a Dope Ass Mom

Andrea Levoff, writer, speaker, coach, former stand-up comedian and creator of “Dope Ass Mom Tips” joins Justin to talk about where the idea of “Dope Ass Mom” comes from, the transition she made from making jokes online to building an empire, creating the Dope Ass Mom Summit, the importance of communicating with your family, the role spirituality plays in her relationships and how long she plans on being the dope ass mom.

