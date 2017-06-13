× Allstate Kid of the Week: Gabriella F.

Gabriella F. is our Allstate ‘Kid of the Week’ today and she is awesome. Gabriella has created her own program, to collect and donate school supplies to low income schools in the Caribbean. On her most recent visit during spring break of this year, she delivered and donated her 2000th book to a school. To date, she has donated hundreds of pounds of school supplies as well.

On a local level, she collects travel size toiletries to make personal hygiene bags for homeless shelters in the area. She delivered her 400th bag to a shelter in March. She is also active in raising funds and purchasing supplies for the local Humane Society. Way to go!