× Actor Ben Falcone: “Being a Dad is Weird”

Ben is an actor, producer, and now an author! In his new book “Being a Dad is Weird”, he shares his funny and poignant adventures as the husband of Melissa McCarthy, and the father of their two young daughters. He also shares tales from his own childhood in Southern Illinois, and life with his father.

