Wintrust Business Lunch 6/12/17: Uber Updates, CNBC's "The Profit", & Frank Lloyd Wright

Steve Bertrand is back in studio after his trip to Iceland! Steve touched base with Jim Dalke and Will Flanagan from Chicago Inno to look at the pre-show news of one of Uber’s top executives leaving the company and a law suit against the Chicago Police Department. Chris Currier (Co-owner of Windward Boardshop) told Steve about the experience of being featured on CNBC’s “The Profit”, and AJ LaTrace chatted about the 150th birthday of Frank Lloyd Wright and how his designs are still so influential in the architecture world.