Why lawsuits filed by the Attorneys General of D.C. and Maryland may force President Trump to release his tax returns

Posted 4:00 PM, June 12, 2017, by , Updated at 11:16PM, June 12, 2017

President Donald Trump. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Odelson and Sterk, Ltd.’s founding partner and a leading expert in governmental/election law, Burton Odelson joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about the historical significance of the emoluments clause of the Constitution and why lawsuits filed by the Attorneys General for the District of Columbia and Maryland may force President Donald Trump to disclose his tax returns.

