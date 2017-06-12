× What can we do to cure math phobia?

Mathematician, musician and author Dr. Eugenia Cheng joins Justin to talk about ways we can cure math phobia, the importance of remaining curious about math, why being confused about math is okay, wanting to show the kind of math that is relevant, how math is about using your brain in a particular way, the pressure that teachers have to reach standardized test goals, the concept of infinity, the relationship between music and math, the misconceptions about people who enjoy math and her most recent book, “Beyond Infinity: An Expedition into the Outer Limits of Mathematics.”

