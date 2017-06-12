× WGN’s own Mike Toomey: “It was a terrible way to start a Saturday”

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by WGN’s own, and friend of the show, Mike Toomey, to talk about the death of Adam West. They talk about their love for actor, Mike working with him on the WGN Morning News, Adam as Batman, and more.

