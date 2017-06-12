× WGN Radio Theatre #188: Crime Classics, The Lum & Abner Show & The Falcon

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on June 11, 2017. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Crime Classics: Killing Story of Corder and the Farmer’s Daughter” starring Lou Merrill (11-25-53). Next we have: “The Lum & Abner Show: Boat Launch Blues” starring Chester Lauck and Norris Goff (06-19-49). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Falcon: The Case of the Stooge’s Errand” starring Les Damon (11-26-50).

