× Top Five@5 (6/12/17): President Trump shows off his new Cabinet, Bette Midler won’t be stopped, and more…

Top FIve@5 for Monday, June 12th, 2017:

President Donald Trump welcomes the Clemson Tigers to the White House to celebrate their 2017 NCAA Football National Championship, Donald Trump Jr. weighs in on James Comey’s testimony, Cleveland Cavaliers’ guard Kyrie Irving talks about the excitement of the NBA Finals, President Trump introduces his new Cabinet, and Bette Midler will not be interrupted at the 2017 Tony Awards.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3364463/3364463_2017-06-12-211003.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

