× The Opening Bell 6/12/17: Fighting Fast Fashion With Bamboo

Fast fashion is a huge business that has taken American culture by storm. However, the sustainability of this model is difficult, opening up other avenues for competitors to step in: cue Le Lunes. Steve discussed the bamboo sourced, French inspired clothing wear with CEO, Anna Lecat. Steve then touched on a changing child support law in Illinois, and Hellen Ashford (Co-founder and Managing Partner at Luckett and Ashford) detailed the major changes that have already been put into place.