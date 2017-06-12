× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 6-12-17

Happy Monday! We have another terrific show for you this evening. On tonight’s episode of The Download, political analysts Chris Robling and Dave Lundy break down all the national political stories making news this week, mathematician, musician and author Eugenia Cheng talks about her recent book, “Beyond Infinity: An Expedition into the Outer Limits of Mathematics,” Ellen King, head baker and co-owner at Hewn in Evanston, tells us about her efforts to revitalize the grain economy in the Midwest, Socio-political comedian W. Kamau Bell chats about the newest season of his CNN show, “United Shades of America” and an upcoming show at Park West and we end the show in Studio 435 listening to some great live music courtesy of the marvelous local band Panda Riot!

