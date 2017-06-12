× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (06/12/17): Chris Kennedy almost runs down Kasso on a bike, talks about running against the Democratic machine, and more…

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 64 (06/12/17): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune editorial board member Kristen McQueary and candidate for governor of Illinois Chris Kennedy to talk about the problems plaguing the Land of Lincoln, specifically the system of property tax assessments in Cook County that Kennedy feels works much like an organized crime syndicate. Kennedy also talks about the pressure to drop out he’s faced from Democrats and allow J.B. Pritzker a clear path to the general the election, bypassing the vetting process. Kasso and Carlin also talk about how some in the media are being fed information on the Russian election tampering probe to distract and obstruct President Trump’s legislative agenda.

Follow @John_Kass Follow @StatehouseChick Follow @KennedyforIL Follow @JPCarlin

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>