× The Carry Out 6-12-17: “I want to see President Trump’s tax returns because I wonder if he’s using the 1040EZ or if he’s a 1040 guy”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include DC and Maryland suing President Trump, a second federal appeals court ruling against President Trump’s revised travel ban, President Trump holding a Cabinet meeting to tout his accomplishments, Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifying in an open session before the Senate Intelligence Committee Tuesday afternoon, U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley doing “Covfefe” bits, the jury at Bill Cosby’s trial beginning deliberations over whether he drugged and molested a woman more than a decade ago, the Cubs losing 3 of 4 to the Colorado Rockies over the weekend, the Cubs taking on the Mets in New York, the White Sox back home to take on the Orioles, the Cavs trying to get another victory over Golden State in the NBA Finals and a new study saying women and southerners are more likely to favor bumper stickers.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio