× The Beat Full Show (6/11/17): Is Carm’s stance on Lebron evolving?

Mark Carman and Adam Hoge bring you the Sunday edition of The Beat: The guys recap running the 40-yard dash with our friends of the show at TCBOOST (check out the video here); Kyrie Irving’s performance in Game 4 of the NBA Finals sparks a discussion on supporting players for Lebron James vs Jordan’s Bulls; Scott Powers of The Athletic joins the show to break down the Blackhawks’ offseason as trade rumors involving Marcus Kruger and possibly another high-profile name continue to swirl; the Cubs finally snap a 4-game losing streak with the help of a solo shot from Addison Russell and we debate whether he might be able to play with a clear head going forward, and more.