Ron Onesti talks summer fun at the Arcada Theatre and Festa Pasta Vino

Oakley Festa Pasta Vino aka the Oakley Avenue Italian Block Party, celebrating Italian culture with food, wine and music the in the heart of Chicago’s classic Italian neighborhood. He talks about some of the acts including a Dean Martin tribute for the singers 100th birthday, and keeping a close-knit neighborhood ‘block-party’ feel to the festival. Onesti also talks about the diverse slate of acts hes got coming up at the Arcada Theatre, including Lynyrd Skynyrd plane crash survivor Artemis Pyle and Dennis DeYoung celebrating 40 years of The Grand Illusion, and how he manages to book such a wide array of performers.

Festa Pasta Viana takes place Father’s Day weekend, June 16-18th, more info here.