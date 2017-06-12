× Roe Conn Show Full Show (6/12/17): Burt Odelson, A.B. Stoddard, Mike Monico, the Jeff Sessions testimony, Bill Cosby’s defense, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, June 12th, 2017:

Mark Suppelsa talks about his latest investigation, Real Clear Politics’ A.B. Stoddard previews AG Sessions’ testimony, attorney Burt Odelson explains the emoluments clause of the U.S. Constitution and what may force President Trump to release his tax returns, ABC’s Mark Remillard reports on the Cosby Trial, the Top Five@5 highlights President Trump’s new Cabinet, Mike Monico explains Bill Cosby’s defense strategy, and much more.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3364458/3364458_2017-06-12-210458.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

