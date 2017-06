× Ravin Gandhi: From CEO to Investor

Ravin Gandhi knows what it’s like to have a start-up, and a successful one, at that. He founded GMM Nonstick Coatings, which turned into one of the world’s largest suppliers of nonstick coatings to the $9 billion American housewares industry. He joined Scott in the studio to tell his story and talk about what he looks for when investing in the next generation of start-ups.