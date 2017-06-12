New pop tax in July also includes juice boxes, Gatorade, Red Bull and more

In this March 16, 2017 photo, sugar tax stickers are posted by sweetened beverages at the IGA supermarket in the Port Richmond neighborhood of Philadelphia. Less than three months into Philadelphia's new tax on sweetened drinks, the stakes have escalated: Beverage makers say the measure is hurting sales so much they need to cut jobs, while city officials say the moves are a ploy to get the tax struck down. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

LINCOLN SQUARE — Cook County’s sweetened beverage tax goes into effect July 1, adding a penny per ounce to the cost of bottled drinks.

The tax will hike the price of a 2-liter bottle by 68 cents and a six-pack by 72 cents.

Though often dubbed the “pop tax,” the fee, narrowly approved in November 2016 by the Cook County Board, actually applies to hundreds of beverages beyond soft drinks.

