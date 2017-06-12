× New pop tax in July also includes juice boxes, Gatorade, Red Bull and more

LINCOLN SQUARE — Cook County’s sweetened beverage tax goes into effect July 1, adding a penny per ounce to the cost of bottled drinks.

The tax will hike the price of a 2-liter bottle by 68 cents and a six-pack by 72 cents.

Though often dubbed the “pop tax,” the fee, narrowly approved in November 2016 by the Cook County Board, actually applies to hundreds of beverages beyond soft drinks.