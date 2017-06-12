× Mike Monico breaks down the brevity of Bill Cosby’s defense

Premier criminal defense attorney and former Assistant United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, Mike Monico joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about why Bill Cosby’s defense team made its case in only six minutes and compare the case to previous high profile cases. Plus, Mr. Monico breaks down what U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to testify about when he goes before a public hearing of the Senate Select Intelligence Committee.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3364464/3364464_2017-06-12-211204.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​ Follow @TheRoeConnShow​

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​