Mike Monico breaks down the brevity of Bill Cosby’s defense

Posted 6:07 PM, June 12, 2017, by , Updated at 10:37PM, June 12, 2017

Comedian Bill Cosby (R) departs the Montgomery County Courthouse on June 12, 2017 in Norristown, Pennsylvania. The fate of Bill Cosby June 12, 2017 lay in the hands of a US jury who deliberated over dinner and into the night on whether or not the disgraced entertainer sexually assaulted a woman at his home more than 13 years ago. (DOMINICK REUTER/AFP/Getty Images)

Premier criminal defense attorney and former Assistant United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, Mike Monico joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about why Bill Cosby’s defense team made its case in only six minutes and compare the case to previous high profile cases. Plus, Mr. Monico breaks down what U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to testify about when he goes before a public hearing of the Senate Select Intelligence Committee.

