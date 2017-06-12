× Live from Studio 435: Panda Riot

The tremendous local band Panda Riot join Justin in Studio 435 to talk about making music in Chicago, their “dream pop” sound, the level of production involved in the work, the difference between their studio sound and bringing the music to the stage, their new record, “Infinity Maps” and their upcoming show at Chop Shop. They also perform a few songs including “Helios (June 20th)”, “Gold Lines” and “Arrows.”

