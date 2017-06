× Julia McInnis is helping you free-‘Lancealot’

Julia McInnis is the founder of Lancealot, a recruiting platform for hiring video-creators who specialize in live content and VR. According to their website, ‘we send our freelancers on amazing adventures so that they can make great stories while we handle the nitty, gritty details.’ She joined Scott to tell her story and share some of her goals with the company.