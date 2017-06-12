× Is President Trump history’s most successful president?

If it’s Monday then it’s time to Touché! Political analysts Chris Robling and Dave Lundy are back to break down all the national political stories making news this week including the ramifications from former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony, the rumors swirling that that President Trump is considering firing special counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading the FBI investigation into potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia and President Trump’s current list of accomplishments.

