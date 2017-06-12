Is having empathy a good or bad thing?
We have all empathized with people and situations and sometimes we end up getting hurt. Is having empathy a good or bad thing? Joining me to break down empathy and how to protect yourself from being taken advantage of is an award-winning, nationally recognized author and licensed clinical psychotherapist Dr. LeslieBeth Wish.
Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine