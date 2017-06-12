× “Elton Jim” relives how he was stranded in his own garage, gets ‘Glengarry Glen Ross-ed,’ and debates Kathy Griffin’s Trump-bashing gone bad

In this 56th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano debates the “art of the deal,” and the overall experience when we decide to make a big money purchase. He recalls how his father played hardball when negotiating for his first car, and how a recent purchase finally reaped its benefits — after he was “stranded” in his own garage. And in the “Pop Culture Club,” he and Emily Armanetti discuss the controversy swirling around comedian Kathy Griffin and her recent Trump-bashing gone bad.