Baker Ellen King wants to revitalize the grain economy in the Midwest

It’s Industry Night on The Download! Ellen King, head baker/co-owner at Hewn in Evanston, joins Justin to talk about her career, when she became obsessed with making bread, the importance of locally sourcing grain, the relationships she cultivates with area farmers, her efforts to revitalize the grain economy in the Midwest and bringing back heritage grains that have not been grown in years.

