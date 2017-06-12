× Director Steve James on his New Film, Abacus, Small Enough to Jail

Are truth and justice still the American Way? Documentary filmmaker, Steve James, joins me in LA to discuss his newest film. Best known for his Academy Award nominated film, Hoop Dreams, and other films such as The Interrupters and Life Itself, James’ newest film is called, Abacus, Small Enough to Jail. Over Steve’s surpise favorite snack, we dish on the movie which centers around The Sung Family’s David and Goliath tale in which they take on the District Attorney of NYC in hopes of saving face, their business, the New York Chinese community and their family name. So grab some good take out and listen in to – (or watch! – my interview with director, Steve James.

