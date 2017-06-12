× Comedian W. Kamau Bell: “I use my career as a way to build communities and to make myself smarter”

Socio-political comedian W. Kamau Bell joins Justin to discuss the current season of his CNN show, “United Shades of America,” his latest book, “The Awkward Thoughts of W. Kamau Bell: Tales of a 6′ 4″, African American, Heterosexual, Cisgender, Left-Leaning, Asthmatic, Black and Proud Blerd, Mama’s Boy, Dad, and Stand-Up Comedian” and his upcoming show at Park West. W. Kamau talks about the evolution he’s made from stand-up comedy to working on television, his use of “man on the street” bits, making the “man on the street” experience an authentic one, the importance of making his subjects comfortable, attending high school in Chicago, the Chicago-based episode of “United Shades of America,” what surprised him about that particular episode and using his career to build communities.

