City Club of Chicago: Chicago Community Trust President and CEO Terry Mazany

June 12, 2017

Terry Mazany – President and CEO – The Chicago Community Trust

Terry Mazany

Terry Mazany is president and chief executive officer for The Chicago Community Trust. Mazany was selected as the sixth executive in the Trust’s hundred year history in 2004. In 2011 he also served as the interim chief executive officer of Chicago Public Schools.

Mazany was appointed by then-Secretary of Education Arne Duncan to serve as Chairman of the National Assessment Governing Board. He is also a former member of the board of directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

In recognition of the 100th anniversary of the first community foundation, Mazany and his colleague David Perry co-edited Here for Good: Community Foundations and the Challenges of the 21st Century.

Prior to his work in philanthropy, Mazany enjoyed earlier careers in public education and archaeology. His work in public education includes fifteen years’ experience in several districts across the country including Detroit, Chicago, Baltimore, Oakland and San Francisco. Preceding his work in the public sector, Mazany enjoyed his first career as an archaeologist and dendrochronologist–using tree-ring chronologies to date human settlements and develop past climate records.

Mazany earned masters degrees in anthropology and business administration at the University of Arizona and a masters in education policy from the University of Illinois at Chicago. He has also been awarded honorary doctorate degrees from DePaul University and Lewis University.