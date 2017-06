× Brian Noonan 6/11/17: Idol Worship, Animal News and a Total Eclipse of the Sun

Tonight, Brian talks about meeting your idols. It sounds great in theory, but can meeting your heroes leave a sour taste in your mouth?

He also welcomes Michelle Nichols of Adler Planetarium to the show to talk about the upcoming solar eclipse and let you know when, where and how you can view this historic event.

Plus, the latest in animal news, the best food for first dates and new airport security restrictions.