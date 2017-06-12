Associated Bank Market Outlook: 6/12/17
On June 12, 2017 Steve Grzanich shares today’s potential market drivers:
- The Treasury Department releases a Federal Budget
- The Monthly Treasury Statement of Receipts and Outlays for the government today
- Today marks the 1 year anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shooting
- Forbes releases its celebrity 100 list
- Tomorrow the Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for May & the Federal Reserve starts a meeting deciding if another interest rate hike will be announced.