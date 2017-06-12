Attorney General Jeff Sessions attends a Cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump, Monday, June 12, 2017, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
ABC Correspondent Serena Marshall previews Jeff Sessions testimony: Was there a third meeting with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak?
Attorney General Jeff Sessions attends a Cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump, Monday, June 12, 2017, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
ABC News Washington Correspondent Serena Marshall previews for John tomorrow’s Jeff Sessions testimony, from the tapes James Comey hopes the president has, to possible perjury committed by Sessions. Listen to the testimony live here tomorrow at 1:30.