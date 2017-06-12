× A.B. Stoddard on AG Sessions’ testimony: “he’s trying to protect his credibility”

Associate editor and columnist for Real Clear Politics, A.B. Stoddard joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to discuss rumors that President Trump is weighing whether or not to fire FBI special counsel Robert Mueller and what U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to talk about when he testifies before an open session of Senate Intelligence Committee.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3364460/3364460_2017-06-12-210600.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

