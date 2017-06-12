A.B. Stoddard on AG Sessions’ testimony: “he’s trying to protect his credibility”

Posted 3:30 PM, June 12, 2017, by , Updated at 11:48PM, June 12, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 27: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions (R) delivers remarks during the daily White House press briefing March 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. Sessions announced in a surprise appearance that Justice Department grants would be denied to state and local governments that do not certify they are not so-called sanctuary cities. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Associate editor and columnist for Real Clear Politics, A.B. Stoddard joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to discuss rumors that President Trump is weighing whether or not to fire FBI special counsel Robert Mueller and what U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to talk about when he testifies before an open session of Senate Intelligence Committee.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​