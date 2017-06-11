× What you need to know about Illinois workers’ compensation

Steve Schneider with the American Insurance Association and Jeff Junkas with the Property Casualty Insurers Association join the show. They represent the workers’ compensation insurers that are working in Illinois. They will discuss the efforts to change workers’ comp as a way to encourage the business climate as well as legislation that would affect workers’ comp insurers.

*Listen to The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson each and every Sunday from 7-9 AM CST right here on WGN Radio. You can also follow Rick on Twitter as well as The Sunday Spin’s Facebook & Twitter page.*