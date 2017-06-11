× WGN Radio Theatre #187: Broadway Is My Beat, The Whistler & The Jack Benny Program

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on June 10, 2017. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Broadway Is My Beat: The Earl Lawson Case” starring Larry Thor (06-9-51). Next we have: “The Whistler: Death Carries a Lunch Kit” starring Elliott Lewis (10-23-44). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Jack Benny Program: Whistler Spoof” starring Jack Benny and all his gang (10-26-46).

