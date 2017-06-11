In this image released by HBO, host Bill Maher, right, appears with professor and author Michael Eric Dyson during a broadcast of "Real Time with Bill Maher," on Friday, June 9, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP)
Understanding Bill Maher’s Racial Slur
Dean Richards shares Bill Maher’s apology and conversation with Professor Michael Eric Dyson after his use of a racial slur last Friday on Real Time With Bill Maher. After listening to the discussion, Dean talks with listeners about the use of the N-Word in society, pop culture and more.