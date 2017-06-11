× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 6/11/17

It’s been quite a week of politics and on this edition of the Sunday Spin, we bring you up to date with all the news.

We’ll start out as always with the latest news and sports from Dave and Sam. Then, Rick dives into our spin through national politics highlighted by former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

After that, Steve Schneider with the American Insurance Association and Jeff Junkas with the Property Casualty Insurers Association join the show. They represent the workers’ compensation insurers that are working in Illinois. They will discuss the efforts to change workers’ comp as a way to encourage the business climate as well as legislation that would affect workers’ comp insurers.

Then, Rick speaks to Democratic governor candidate Ameya Pawar. Pawar is also the 47th Ward alderman on Chicago’s Northwest Side. Rick and the alderman will talk about the early contest for governor and the heavy campaigning still nine months ahead of the Democratic primary.

For our final guest, Rick speaks to Robert Shapiro on the spin hotline. Shapiro is an attorney and also on the faculty at Saint Xavier University. We’ll get his take on the Comey testimony, the Trump response and where all of this may lead.

*Listen to The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson each and every Sunday from 7-9 AM CST right here on WGN Radio. You can also follow Rick on Twitter as well as The Sunday Spin’s Facebook & Twitter page.*