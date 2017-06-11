Julie Newmar, ?Cat Woman?, and Adam West, ?Batman? of the 60?s television show were reunited during an interview on CBS-TV?s ?This Morning? in New York, June 14, 1989. A new Batman movie to be released later this month with a new cast is creating resurgence in the old Batman. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
The Purrrrfect Catwoman: Julie Newmar Remembers Her Friend Adam West
The original Catwoman, Julie Newmar, remembers her friend Adam West. They talk about her relationship with Adam and the endless fun, skill and charismatic nature of the actor who played the “Caped Crusader.” They also break down what made Batmanso iconic and the show’s ability to tackle reality with a slice of humor.