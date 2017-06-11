× The Beat Full Show (6/10/17): Maddon, Cubs offense looking for solutions

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat: Harry mourns TV’s original Batman Adam West, and the guys discuss ‘superhero’ worship; the Cubs’ home stand has taken a nosedive against the Rockies and Sam Panayotovich checks in from Wrigley Field; the guys discuss the continuous search for someone to stick at the leadoff slot and the Addison Russell domestic violence allegation; the voice of the Blackhawks John Wiedeman checks in after winning the Illinois Silver Dome award with Troy Murray; Harry unveils a French Open-inspired game, and more.